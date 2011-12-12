Shares in Mothercare jump 7.4 percent, the second biggest FTSE 250 riser, with the index down 0.6 percent, after the Sunday Telegraph says buyout firm Cinven is assessing a 150 million pound-plus takeover of the struggling mother and baby products retailer.

"We see this as inevitable, given the share price decline, the vulnerability of the company in the absence of a chief executive and the attractions of the brand and the international franchise business," says Espirito Santo Investment Bank in a note.

However, the broker says that while shareholders may not offer too much resistance to an approach, it does not think that private equity will offer a material premium to the current share price, given the costs involved in fixing the business.

In November, Mothercare launched a strategic review of its British business having detailed plans in May to close about 110 stores.

"We maintain our view that landlords are unlikely to give Mothercare an easy time in terms of exiting leases early and therefore the cost of exiting the UK is likely to be prohibitive," Espirito Santo says.

Mothercare said on Sunday that it would not comment on market rumour or speculation. Cinven could not be reached for comment.

