Shares in SABMiller gain 1.1 percent, outperforming a 0.5 percent lower FTSE 100 index, with the brewer benefitting as a defensively-perceived stock, and boosted by an upgrade in rating from Exane BNP Paribas.

The broker upgrades SABMiller to "neutral" from "underperform" and hikes its target price to 2,300 pence from 1,936 pence, saying that as the group is set to complete the takeover of Australia Foster's by the end of this calendar year, the acquisition risk it had assigned to the stock has now played out.

"We see the Foster's deal as unlikely to be value-enhancing in five years; yet, at this stage, well digested by the market. Advocating a pure valuation-multiple based argument, in an environment where growth is elusive, is no longer a sufficient reason to maintain a negative stance on SABMiller," Exane says.

The broker also says that, based on its supply/demand analysis, SABMiller's geographical footprint is set to enjoy the most favourable demand conditions among the brewers in 2012 on a weighted basis.

And Exane also sees the idea of a potential combination of Anheuser Busch InBev (AB Inbev) and SABMiller as gaining more traction.

"With the US market struggling to return to growth, AB InBev's highly concentrated footprint leaves it at risk of subdued volume growth. In this context, SABMiller can become a credible option for the group. We reflect in our target valuation for SABMiller a 20 percent probability of a takeover," the broker adds.

AB Inbev shares are up 0.6 percent in Brussels

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net