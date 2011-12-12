The FTSE Small Cap index closes 1.0 percent lower, faring better than both the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indexes, down 1.8 percent and 2.3 percent repectively.

Forbidden Technologies rockets 84 percent after the company announces that it has licensed its FORscene cloud video editing platform to YouTube.

CPP Group drops 15.9 percent after the credit card insurer warns its 2012 profit is likely to be significantly lower than this year, as sales are hampered by a regulatory probe which started in March but still has no finish date.

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net