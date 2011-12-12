Shares in Fondiaria-SAI, Italy's largest motor insurer, fall 6 percent to a new historic low, depressed by reports the company will decide on a capital increase as part of efforts to restore its weak capital strength.

Two Milan brokers refer to a report in Sunday's Il Sole 24 Ore business daily on a possible bond issued by Fondiaria-SAI but convertible into shares in unit Milano Assicurazioni.

Milano Assicurazioni shares are down over 7 percent.

"There is this idea of a convertible bond. Whatever it is they are going to raise capital and that's negative of course," a broker says.

Fondiaria-SAI's board is due to meet on Monday on capital measures and after a call from major creditors for a capital increase.

