HSBC is "hunkering down" for next year, adding positions in Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS), U.S. Treasuries and gold, whilst shedding risky asset as the probability of a sharp economic slowdown has risen materially, the bank says in a global asset allocation note.

As a result, it is a seller of assets such as commodities, developed market equities and local-currency emerging market debt.

"Our tactical asset allocation has for some time been positioned for a risk-off environment," the bank says. "We continue to focus on yield and as most commodity markets are in contango we prefer to weight the portfolio in favour of contractual cash flows."

For this reason, the bank has increased its exposure to investment grade credit, which has a valuation support compared to equities, HSBC argues.

While HSBC's global industrial leading indicator data appears to have troughed, the bank warns this is insufficient to call for a cyclical rebound, as it does not believe markets can recover sustainably until growth comes back.

