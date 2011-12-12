European shares hit a new day's low, with Wall Street weaker in early trade, as concerns persist that the measures outlined at last week's EU summit would be of only limited value in resolving the euro zone debt crisis.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares is down 1.3 percent at 972.95 points, and had hit a low of 972.46.

Banks, which have enjoyed a strong run-up in the last two weeks, are among the biggets fallers. The STOXX Europe 600 Banking Index falls 3.2 percent.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500, the Nasdaq and the Dow Jones industrial index are down between 1 percent and 1.4 percent.

