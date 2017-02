Shares in German utility E.ON are indicated to open down 3.5 percent after the world's largest utility by sales, says it would book 3 billion euros ($3.96 billion) in impairment charges, forcing it to lower the upper end of its operating profit target range for 2011.

"The first reaction may be harsh. Support levels at around 16 euros may be tested," a Frankfurt-based trader says.

