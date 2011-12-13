European stock index futures point to a higher start for equities after posting their biggest fall in three-weeks on Monday as investors worried a plan outlined at last week's European summit for stricter budget discipline was not enough to ease the region's debt crisis.

Gains, however, are likely to be short-lived on concern about credit downgrades after Moody's said its ratings for all EU member states would be reviewed in the first quarter of 2012, and Fitch said the summit had failed to provide a "comprehensive" solution to the debt crisis.

Futures for Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, for Germany's DAX FDXc1 and for France's CAC FCEc1 were up 0.04 percent to 0.2 percent.

