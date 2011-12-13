Shares in Carrefour outperform their sector after the French retailer unveils plans to buy its largest French franchisee, Guyenne et Gascogne , in a cash or shares deal, together with plans to sell a 50 percent stake in another franchisee, Altis Group.

The cash offer values Guyenne Et Gascogne (G&G) at 494 million euros wih Guyenne to pay an additional dividend of 7 euros before the deal closes.

G&G shares are still suspended at 87.60 euros, while Carrefour shares are up 0.7 percent at 17.95 euros, outperforming a 0.3 percent rise in the European retail sector,

"The acquisition of G&G looks fairly expensive at 19 times trailing Price Eanings although since G&G largely owns its stores, in part, the multiple reflects the property backing," Bernstein analysts say in a note.

"However, the deal is fairly small in the overall context of Carrefour - together with the Altis divestment, we expect that the two deals will be 1 percent dilutive to Carrefour's EPS," they add.

