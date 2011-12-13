Shares in Whitbread top the FTSE 100 fallers list, down 4.5 percent, with the index up 0.3 percent, after Britain's biggest hotel operator says its sales growth slowed in the third quarter as tough economic conditions kept customers away from its Premier Inn hotels and Costa Coffee shops.

"The slowdown is most apparent in hotels with industry RevPar (revenue per available room) flat in London and down marginally in the Provinces over the last six weeks  Restaurants has delivered an encouraging top-line turnaround  although there will be some weather benefit and margin sacrifice to have achieved this," Panmure Gordon says in a note.

The broker notes that Whitbread anticipates delivering full-year results in line with expectations and Panmure does not anticipate any change to consensus estimates although there may be some change to the divisional mix.

"The stock is not expensive ... However, we struggle to identify catalysts for outperformance," the broker says, reiterating its "hold" recommendation and 1,800 pence target price on the stock.

British blue-chip peer Intercontinental Hotels suffers in Whitbread's wake, down 1.4 percent, while France's Accor sheds 0.6 percent.

To see more on Whitbread's update, please click on

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net