Nomura cuts its recommendation on Pan-European banks to "neutral" from "bullish", saying that while valuations offer support, the economic and sovereign outlooks provide headwinds.

Nomura underlines, in a note, that policymakers have repeatedly failed to address the causes and concerns of the sovereign crisis, leading to much higher funding costs and forced deleveraging for the banking sector -- a source of ongoing earnings risk.

The bank says that GDP expectations have declined sharply, pressured by austerity measures, and it now forecasts an EU recession in 2012, an environment in which banks have rarely outperformed.

"We are sceptical that the ECB will quickly deliver sufficient balance sheet mobilisation to truly shift risk appetite, while tail risks remain high and long-term structural challenges still remain, including the need to build capital in a low-growth environment," the bank says.

Nomura says it would build its core positions outside the euro zone in the Swiss (UBS, Julius Baer ), Scandinavian (Swedbank, SHB ), and UK (HSBC, Standard Chartered ) markets.

The bank, however, says it recognises there is a risk to owning no euro zone banks at current valuations, in case politicians surprise the markets with the size and pace of reforms.

Nomura says it would therefore focus on northern euro zone 'national champions' such as BNP Paribas, ING, and Deutsche Bank .

