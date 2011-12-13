Shares in Ablynx rise 4 percent after the Belgian biotechnology company says it has received a milestone payment for one of its drug candidates and started human tests on another.

"Any good news is positive because the stock has been hammered so much .... The main sellers that caused the stock to go down have now left the stock," says KBC Securities analyst Jan De Kerpel.

Ablynx shares have fallen by around 70 percent since the end of June.

