Shares in Petrofac top the FTSE 100 leader board, up 2.6 percent, with the index down 0.2 percent, after the British oil services firm ups its profit guidance for this year and says a $10.6 billion order backlog gives it the confidence to predict strong growth in 2012.

"The group has a strong pipeline of opportunities in all areas of the business and we expect positive updates from IES (Integrated Energy Services division) in 2012," Evolution Securities says in a note.

The broker believes that Petrofac's current rating does not reflect its growth potential.

"Petrofac continues to deliver strong top-line and earnings growth from an innovative approach to contracts and services," Evolution adds, reiterating its "add" rating and 1,700 pence target price on the stock.

Meanwhile, Citigroup raises its target price for Petrofac to 1,650 pence from 1,450 pence and repeats its "buy" rating on the stock in a note on the investment themes for European Oil in 2012.

Elsewhere in the oil services arena, Citigroup also upgrades its rating for AMEC, to "buy" from "sell", with the stock having lagged the European oil services sector by 18 percent since Aug. 23, saying it now looks to offer a more "compelling risk-reward proposition". Amec shares are up 0.1 percent.

