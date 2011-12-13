Credit Suisse lowers its 2012 year-end target for the British benchmark FTSE 100 index to 6,100 from 6,250, and for the pan-European DJ Euro Stoxx index to 240 from 255.

In a global equity strategy report, Credit Suisse recommends investors stay benchmark on equities until there is more clarity on the U.S. fiscal policy for 2012 and a more credible solution to the euro crisis.

"We think the critical drivers of equities in 2012 will be more QE (quantitative easing) by the Fed, ECB, MPC and BoJ by late Q1 and the tail risks associated with the Euro crisis, US fiscal policy and Chinese housing," the broker says in a note.

Credit Suisse maintains its 2012 year-end target of 1,340 on the Standard & Poor's 500 index. It lowers its target for Japan's Nikkei 225 index to 9,250 from 9,800.

