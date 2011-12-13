Shares in Commerzbank shed 4 percent, one of the top losers in a 1.5 percent weaker STOXX Europe 600 Banks index, knocked by news that Germany's second-biggest lender has been in talks with the German government for several days over possible state aid.

"It should be clear that new state aid may normally lead to another significant capital increase and a reduction of nominal value of shares in advance," a Frankfurt-based trader says.

Analysts at Nomura halve their price target for the stock to 1 euro from 2 euros.

Commerzbank shares have lost 74 percent so far this year, while the bank index is down 35 percent.

