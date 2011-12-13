Shares in Carpetright rise 10.5 percent, with the FTSE 250 index up 0.2 percent, after the floor coverings retailer says it expects its performance to improve in the six months to the end of April and confirms its full-year guidance while reporting a slump in first-half results.

Although the group anticipates the economic environment will remain challenging for the foreseeable future, it says it is geared up to benefit from a recovery in consumer demand, when one materialises.

Panmure Gordon upgrades the stock to "hold" from "sell", noting that first-half numbers were weak as expected but they should represent the nadir, since the levels of housing transactions and mortgage approvals are improving.

"Management's optimism for H2 has some foundation, although we expect some 'downtuning' to the numbers," Panmure says, maintaining its 400 pence target price on the stock.

"In the meantime, management is controlling costs well and squeezing suppliers," Panmure adds.

