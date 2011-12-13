The FTSE Small Cap index is flat early on, underperforming both the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indexes, up 0.4 percent and 0.5 percent respectively.

Avanti Communications climbs 6.4 percent after the satellite operator wins a five-year contract with AfriGlobal Communications for the supply of satellite bandwidth over Southern Africa.

Rockhopper Exploration jumps 9.2 percent after the company says it sees higher oil estimates for its Sea Lion and Casper oilfields in the Falklands basin, prompting Evolution Securities to lift its target price for the firm to 540 pence from 450 pence.

