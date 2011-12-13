Shares in oil explorer Rockhopper rise 9.4 percent after it finds hydrocarbons in four of its Falklands oil fields.

Rockhopper says the Beverley, Casper South, Casper and Sea Lion reservoirs at its 14/15-4 appraisal well in the North Falkland Basin all contain some oil or gas. It says the result further increases its minimum estimate of oil in place at the Sea Lion and Casper reservoir.

Shares in Desire Petroleum, which has a 40 percent interest in the well, rise 14.3 percent.

"We increase our target price (for Rockhopper) to 540 pence per share from 450 pence on the positive well result and increased prospect of development," Evolution analyst Keith Morris says.

"Rockhopper's partner Desire is also a beneficiary of the announcement and so we raise our target price for Desire to 22 pence per share from 11 pence."

