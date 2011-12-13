Barclays Capital says it sees modest upside potential for European equities in 2012, given a no-growth domestic macro backdrop, leaving corporates dependent on ex-Europe exposure to generate profit growth.

"We see low-volatility investing as a key theme via a preference for European quality dividend aristocrats, quality low-beta portfolios, and index call overwriting," Barcap says in a "Global Top Picks for 2012" strategy note.

The broker says, amongst sectors, it favours those with global exposure such as Chemicals, Oil Services and Industrials, as opposed to the more domestically oriented ones such as Utilities, Telecoms, Retail and Travel & Leisure.

Barcap says a combination of credible short-term action to ensure euro area sovereign and banking system solvency and more radical long-term institutional and structural reforms at the eurozone and European Union levels is required to ensure the long-term viability of the euro currency system.

The broker remains cautiously optimistic that progress will be made soon on both fronts.

"Equity market investors will likely demand hard proof of this before pricing in a less pessimistic scenario and allowing any sort of rerating to occur," Barcap adds.

The broker says, thus, the very low valuations accorded to European equities remain a necessary but, in its view, are not sufficient condition for a bullish outlook either for the next three months or for 2012 as a whole.

