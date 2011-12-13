Shares in Italy's Piaggio, best known for its Vespa scooters, fall 4 percent to a 15-month low ahead of a presentation on Wednesday of an updated business plan due to worries the company could lower its targets.

One Milan-based analyst says he has trimmed his earnings estimates and share price target to account for an expected 5 percent fall in the European two-wheeler market next year, from a previous forecast of a 1 percent fall.

A second analyst says the company would have to give indications on the European and Indian markets, accounting for a worsening economic situation.

"The market consensus is still positive, but it could be disappointed," he says.

