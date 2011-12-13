ABN AMRO Private Banking recommends exposure to defensive sectors including consumer staples, telecoms and healthcare and says firms such as L'Oreal , Allergan and Weight Watchers are expected beneficiaries.

Didier Duret, chief investment officer of ABN AMRO Private Banking, which manages 164 billion euros ($217 billion), says the bank's balanced model portfolio moves to 30 percent cash, 28 percent bonds, 34 percent equities and 8 percent alternatives, with allocations driven by risk profile rather than return expectations.

Despite downgrading its overall equity allocation to "underweight" in early November, the private bank remains "overweight" in North America, Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) and Latin America equities and also in selected high grade credits, Duret says in the bank's Q1 2012 Investment Outlook report.

ABN predicts a eurozone recession next year, irrespective of the outcome of the current financial crisis, forecasting negative GDP growth of -0.8 percent, against a market consensus of 0.6 percent.

However it believes that global recession will be avoided by positive impetus from fast growing countries in Asia and Latin America, as well as modest economic growth in the United States.

ABN does not see a significant threat from inflation and forecasts lower rates in most countries than consensus estimates.

The bank is "underweight" in government bonds due to the divergence and downward trend in most sovereign credit ratings, but remains positive on selected covered and inflation-linked bonds.

