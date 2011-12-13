Shares in Talvivaara shed 2.8 percent, the second biggest FTSE 250 faller, with the index up 0.6 percent, as Goldman Sachs starts coverage of the nickel and zinc miner with a "sell" rating and a 12-month price target of 220 pence, implying 6 percent downside potential.

"Given the production difficulties faced in the ramp-up to date and our forecast of a weakening nickel market in 2012, we believe the risks are skewed to the downside in the near term," Goldman says in a note.

The broker says it will look for confirmation of sustainable production in the coming quarters before turning more positive on the project.

"We believe further difficulties in operating the bio-heapleaching technology in 2012 are likely. On balance, we believe the risks on both the operational side and nickel pricing are to the downside in the near term," Goldman concludes.

