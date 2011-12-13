Shares in Bellway and Bovis Homes fall 1.4 percent and 1.2 percent respectively, bucking a firmer mid-cap trend, as UBS downgrades its rating for both in a cautious review of the UK housebuilding sector.

The broker cuts its rating for Bovis to "sell" from "neutral" on valuation grounds, and reduces Bellway to "neutral" from "buy".

UBS points out that the UK housebuilders have outperformed the FTSE All-Share index by 25 percent in the year-to-date, against a backdrop of a difficult mortgage market but with improving margins.

However, the broker thinks that the macro environment is likely to become less supportive into 2012, with no GDP growth and banks facing increasingly difficult funding markets.

"The current outlook for 2012 is weaker  The government planning overhaul and the mortgage indemnity scheme should be helpful. However, bank behaviour and the policy response will be more important," UBS says in a note.

The broker says it favours a returns-based approach in the sector, with Berkeley Group and Persimmon as the high-quality and high-return plays, and Barratt Development as the leveraged value play over Bovis.

UBS repeats its "buy" ratings on Berkeley, Persimmon, and Barratt, and keeps a "neutral" stance on Taylor Wimpey and Redrow.

