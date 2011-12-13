Shares in Savills gain 2.3 percent, outperforming a 0.9 percent firmer FTSE 250 index, as Faraday Research repeats a "buy" rating on the international real estate advisor, highlighting its attractive valuation.

Faraday points out that Savills shares are down around 70 percent from their peak but profits are only down by about a third, with the stock trading on an equivalent to a price earnings of just 9 times next year's forecast EPS of 30.1 pence.

The research house also notes that Savills' dividend is forecast to increase 60 percent by the end of next year, putting the shares on an attractive forecast yield of more than 5 percent.

"When you're adding exposure to the property sector you're usually investing in companies' volatile revenue streams and lots of debt but Savills generates fee income and is debt free," David Lowery, Equity Analyst at Faraday, says.

"In our view, Savills shares offer a way for investors to gain exposure to the property sector without all the usual risks," Lowery adds.

