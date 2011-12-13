The FTSE Small Cap index gains 0.1 percent in midday trade, significantly underperforming the wider market, with the blue chips up 0.7 percent and the midcaps 1 percent ahead.

Cove Energy rises nearly 12 percent after the oil company says it has spudded its Lagosta 2 well in offshore Mozambique and opened a data room for parties who are interested in the Rovuma Area 1 block in the same country.

Oil explorer Rockhopper rises 9.6 percent after it finds hydrocarbons in four of its Falklands oil fields, and says the result further increases its minimum estimate of oil in place at the Sea Lion and Casper reservoir.

In response, Evolution Securities lifts its target price for the firm to 540 pence from 450 pence.

