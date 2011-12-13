Shares in RSM Tenon drop 32 percent after the British accountancy and business advisory firm says, in an AGM statement, that trading remains difficult with all of its service lines experiencing challenging conditions.

Shore Capital notes that RSM Tenon's revenues continue to be weighted to the second half of the year, as stated initially in the group's first-quarter interim management statement issued on Nov 8, with the group's share price having now dropped 63 percent since that IMS, 46 percent up to Monday's close.

"Tenon's banking agreements are set for renewal in July 2012 and we see this as the main downwards pressure exerting itself on the share performance of late," the broker says in a note.

However, Shore Capital believes that a successful renegotiation of contracts and consolidation of the business will see Tenon well placed to benefit from increased lines of demand for its product offerings.

The broker says that, in its view, RSM Tenon continues to look undervalued, and it repeats a "buy" rating on the stock.

