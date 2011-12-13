Weak liquidity and an uncertain corporate earnings backdrop are underpinning low weightings in equities, a BofA Merrill Lynch survey of fund managers shows.

"I still think equities are going to be quite compelling on a long-term basis, but it's all about entry points," Gary Baker, head of European equity strategy, BofA Merrill Lynch Global Research, says.

The study highlights some sector rotation within defensives during December, out of healthcare and into telecoms, while in cyclicals, the rotation was out of chemicals, retail and autos, and into industrials and basic resources.

