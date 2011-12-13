The FTSE Small Cap index closes flat, lagging a 1.2 percent stronger blue-chip index and a 0.6 percent firmer mid-cap index.

RSM Tenon drops 33 percent after the accountancy and business advisory firm says, in an AGM statement, that trading remains difficult with all of its service lines experiencing challenging conditions.

Mariana Resources gains 6.5 percent after the explorer intersects high-grade gold and silver at the Sierra Blanca project in Southern Argentina, prompting Fox-Davies to repeat its "buy" rating on the stock.

"The positive news is that these results represent only a quarter of the holes that have been drilled in the current phase of drilling... We believe the best prospect at Sierra Blanca is still Veta Chala/Achen and we await results from this drilling in the near future," Fox-Davies says in a note.

