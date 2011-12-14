Shares in German solar stocks are indicated down sharply as solar panel producer Solon has filed for the opening of insolvency proceedings.

"Solar managers and experts warned already about further bankruptcies. Not surprising at all, but won't help today," says a Frankfurt-based trader.

Solon shares are indicated to open 62.3 percent lower, while its insolvency weighs on peers such as Solarworld, Q-Cells and SMA Solar , which are indicated to open down between 6 percent and 1.9 percent.

