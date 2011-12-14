Shares in SuperGroup, are easily the top risers on Britain's FTSE 250 index, up 7.5 percent, after the company unveils first-half results, which Seymour Pierce says are in line with expectations, prompting the broker to repeat its "buy" rating on the stock.

SuperGroup, the British company behind the Superdry fashion brand, made an underlying pretax profit of 13.0 million pounds in the six months to Oct. 30, down from a profit of 13.5 million pounds in the same period last year.

Seymour Pierce cites an international focus, the group's main priority, as a key driver, and says the impact of London's Regent Street store "should not be underestimated" on the basis it will enable management to further develop the assortment and the brand -- "which remains very much in vogue".

"The company will, in our view, rightly take a more measured approach to expansion over the medium term," the broker says.

Seymour Pierce says that, based on its forecasts, the stock is rated at just 10.1 times full-year 2012 earnings, declining to 8.6 times in the following year, "putting it wrongly at a discount to the general retail sector", and at a significant discount to companies such as Sports Direct and Ted Baker .

