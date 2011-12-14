The FTSE Small Cap index is flat in early trade, outperforming the wider market, with the blue chips and the midcaps both 0.7 percent weaker.

Oil explorer Xcite Energy climbs almost 5 percent after the firm agrees a tanker deal with Teekay Shipping Norway.

Valiant Petroleum advances more than 1 percent after the oil and gas company says it sees full-year 2011 production in line with its view, at around 7,500 barrels of oil per day.

Reuters messaging rm://tricia.wright1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net