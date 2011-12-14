UBS advises investors to hedge a core overweight in quality with a satellite portfolio of value and intra-sector trades as markets remain range-bound, braced for defaults and years of de-leveraging and sub-trend growth.

The broker says the valuation dispersion (the stretch between cheap and expensive) is back above 2009 highs and is set to pay.

"If dispersion reverts to its mean, value is set to pay about 25 percent outperformance (e.g., buying cheap over expensive). While dividends did okay, price to book (P/B) suffered the most. We use P/B in our hunt for value," UBS says.

Within sectors, the broker's analysis highlights dispersion is 75 percent higher versus 2007, and dispersion has risen for 50 percent of the sectors since March 2009, noticeably the banks and other 'crisis-impacted' sectors.

"As investors cling to the larger higher quality stocks, others get left behind."

UBS gives examples of intra-sector cheap versus expensive, which include: Daimler vs VW ; Sainsbury vs Colruyt ; Smith and Nephew vs Coloplast ; and Xstrata vs Antofagasta.

