Shares in Spanish clothing retailer Inditex jump over 4 percent, outperforming a 0.2 percent lower IBEX index, after the retailer posts results showing a better-than-expected gross margin rise.

"Some investors had feared Inditex might miss consensus nine-month forcasts after posting a slowdown in sales for the first few weeks of the third quarter. But no, they met forecasts and were upbeat for the Christmas period," a salesman at a Spanish bank says.

Inditex's sales for the first six weeks of the fourth quarter are up 11 percent year-on-year excluding currency factors, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Inditex is starting to look like the Spanish company which will best survive what the euro zone or the economic recession throws at it, it is starting to look crisis proof," a Madrid based trader says.

For the latest story on Inditex' earnings, click on

Reuters messaging rm://jonathan.gleave.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net