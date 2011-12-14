Citigroup says that based on historical precedents of systemic credit crises, during which bank and financial shares typically fall by 80 to 85 percent, European banking stock prices could trough in 2012 or even 2013.

"In the four systemic credit crunches we looked at, loan balances on average dropped by one-third and declined for six years from peak-to-trough ... The overall euro area loan balances only began to decline in late 2011," it says in a report.

"In the near term, as de-leveraging accelerates, this implies lower earnings and declining consensus estimates. We remain fundamentally cautious on euro area banks until we are further through this de-leveraging process."

Citigroup looked at four systemic crises - U.S. (1929-1932), Sweden (1989-1993), Hong Kong (1997-1998) and Japan (1995-2011) - and noted that share prices declined about 85 percent from peak to trough.

Reuters messaging rm://atul.prakash.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net