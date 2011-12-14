Shares in Carrefour fall 2.2 percent, underperforming their sector after ING downgrades Europe's largest retailer to "sell", saying declining consumer confidence in mature markets puts its already reduced 2011 profit guidance at risk.

"Carrefour needs good fourth quarter 2011 sales, especially in hypermarkets to reach its lowered FY 2011 EBIT guidance of a 15-20 percent decline," ING analysts say in a note.

"We believe this target is vulnerable to decreasing consumer confidence all over Europe, triggered by the ongoing sovereign debt crisis and by expected new austerity measures," they add, highlighting Carrefour's high exposure to discretionary non-food and to Southern European markets.

Carrefour, the world's second-biggest retailer, reports fourth quarter sales on Jan. 12.

The stock has lost 43 percent this year following a string of profit warnings and strategy U-turns, a situation that has fueled speculation that CEO Lars Olofsson may not survive another warning . .

ING's downgrade is part of a European-wide note in which it also cuts British retailers Marks & Spencer, Tesco, and Dutch firm Macintosh to "sell".

