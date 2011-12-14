Shares in Thomas Cook fall more than 6 percent after the tour operator reports full-year operating profit at the bottom-end of forecasts and says it will close underperforming shops.

Aside from closing 200 of its 1,300 shops in Britain, Europe's second biggest travel firm by sales plans to reduce its airline fleet to 35 from 41, cut 500 underperforming hotels from its portfolio, and invest more in its online business.

"Visibility remains low and equity volatility will likely remain high: With the cash low point now only weeks away, we believe the key to share price performance from here is disposal progress during 2012 that materially improves the balance sheet coupled with signs of trading stability, although visibility on both remains low," Credit Suisse says in a note.

Peel Hunt says the results came in below its expectations and the extent of the deterioration in the UK reflects the structural issues faced by the group.

"There is a turnaround plan for the UK but the market backdrop remains poor and the risks high and we would continue to avoid the shares."

