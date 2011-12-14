Shares in Ashmore Group shed 3.6 percent, the second biggest FTSE 100 faller, with the index down 0.9 percent, as Peel Hunt highlights another tough month for the asset management firm's funds.

"Most fund fact sheets have now been published up to the end of November. In general, these indicate that November has been another difficult month, with most funds in negative territory. This comes after a strong rally in October (after weakness in September) as optimism that the Eurozone's problems could be resolved receded," Peel Hunt says in a note.

Clearly there is some way to go, the broker says, and as the experience over the last few months has shown, significant moves, in either direction, are possible in relatively short time periods.

Peel Hunt says the more difficult factor to quantify is investor sentiment going in to 2012, as over the last few months there is definite evidence that investors are delaying investment decisions.

The broker says it makes no changes to its forecasts for Ashmore at present, and retans its "buy" rating on the stock.

"We think the current share price fails to recognise the unchanged long-term dynamics driving Ashmore's business  Although investor demand continues to be subdued in the short term, the long-term structural growth story remains," Peel Hunt adds.

