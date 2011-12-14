Shares in Logica slump more than 17 percent after the Anglo-Dutch IT firm says it is slashing more than 1,300 jobs and again cuts its 2011 growth forecast in response to worsening conditions in its European markets.

Volumes are 260 percent of its 90-day daily average, against a 35 percent volume on the FTSE midcap index, which is down 1.4 percent.

"The risks to the business model that have concerned us are coming to the fore," Investec says in a note. "Risks remain of more bad news to come, making it too early for us to turn positive despite the valuation."

Logica, which provides IT consulting and outsourcing to businesses and governments, downgraded its full-year revenue growth forecast to about 3 percent, from above 3 percent last month and 5 percent earlier in the year.

Evolution Securities says the shares will likely retest the 2008 low of 62 pence and, while cheap looking, investors may no longer choose to back the current management.

Reuters messaging rm://atul.prakash.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net