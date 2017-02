The FTSE Small Cap index slips 0.2 percent in midday trade, significantly outperforming the wider market, with the FTSE 100 off 1 percent and the midcaps 1.4 percent weaker.

Oil explorer Xcite Energy climbs more than 7 percent after the firm agrees a tanker deal with Teekay Shipping Norway.

