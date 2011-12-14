Shares in German luxury carmaker BMW are down 4 percent as traders point to an announcement by China's Commerce Ministry that it would impose anti-subsidy and anti-dumping duties on imported cars made in the United States.

"The duties could range from 2 percent to 21.5 percent," a trader says.

Although BMW is the only German carmaker which exports to China from the United states, the news weighs on the entire sector, with the STOXX Europe 600 Automobiles & Parts index down 3.3 percent.

BMW says the import duties will not have a significant impact on its China business. Volkswagen and Daimler also have production facilities in the U.S. but not for export to China.

