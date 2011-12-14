Shares in Monitise jump 9.4 percent as the mobile banking and payments firm says it expects to announce first-half revenues nearly three times higher than a year ago when it publishes its interim results in February.

The company says its revenues for the six months to 31 December 2011 are expected to be approximately 15 million pounds, compared with 5.3 million pounds in the same period a year ago.

"Monitise is building on the success of its long-term contracts with RBS and Visa Inc., and putting to work some of the 24.7 million pounds it raised from Visa Europe in October," Evolution Securities says in a note.

The broker raises its 2012 revenue forecast for Monitise to 32 million pounds, up from 28 million pounds previously.

Evolution says the strong growth momentum is anticipated to continue into full-year 2013, where it is still looking for a 50 percent growth rate, but on a higher case, leading to an increase in to 2013 revenue number to 48 million pounds, up from 43 million pounds.

"Monitise's shares have been weak of late, but as this update shows, that has nothing to do with its operational performance. Today's statement should bolster confidence that Monitise is turning into a sizeable company," Evolution says, repeating its "buy" rating and 45 pence price target on the stock.

To see Monitise's statement, please click on

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net