Equities will make little progress in 2012 and are likely to spend the first half of the year in negative territory, with the euro zone and the UK set for recession, Legal & General Investment Management says.

"Weaker economic growth means earnings will be under pressure in 2012 and this will impact equity markets. We would favour the United States over Europe," said Tim Drayson, economist at L&G.

Drayson believes cheap valuations will support equities on a long-term view and they may finish the year roughly where they started.

But he said there would be further earnings downgrades, especially for cyclical stocks, in view of the bleak economic outlook.

Reuters Messaging rm://brian.gorman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net