The FTSE Small Cap index closes up 0.4 percent, faring much better than the blue chips and the mid caps, which drop 2.3 percent and 2.2 percent respectively.

Monitise gains 9.4 percent as the mobile banking and payments firm says it expects to announce first-half revenues nearly three times higher than a year ago when it publishes its interim results in February.

"Monitise's shares have been weak of late, but as this update shows, that has nothing to do with its operational performance. Today's statement should bolster confidence that Monitise is turning into a sizeable company," Evolution says, repeating its "buy" rating and 45 pence price target on the stock.

Office space supplier MWB Business Exchange falls 3.7 percent after hotel operator MWB Group says it has withdrawn its possible cash and shares offer to buy up the shares in the company it does not already own.

MWB Group, which already holds a 72 percent stake in Business Exchange, sheds 5.5 percent.

