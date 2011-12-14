European shares are steady and remain lower after Wall Street opens in negative territory, hit by economic growth concerns after overnight comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve warned the euro zone debt crisis was a risk to the U.S. economy but failed to signal any fresh stimulus measures.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares is down 1 percent at 963.04 points, with cyclical stocks such as carmakers and miners, which perform well when economic growth is strong, among the worst hit. The Fed comments came after the European market close on Tuesday.

Adding to euro-related fears, Italy saw its borrowing costs hit record highs at a debt auction this morning, with foreign exchange markets still speculating that more rating downgrades were likely for euro zone governments.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500, the Nasdaq and the Dow Jones industrial index are down between 0.4 percent and 0.6 percent.

Reuters messaging rm://francesco.canepathomsonreuters.com@reuters.net