French banks Societe Generale, BNP Paribas and Credit Agricole are among the biggest fallers in their peer group on fears that France is soon set to lose its cherished "AAA" credit rating.

The recent slump in the euro versus the U.S. dollar is also weighing on French bank stocks, an analyst says, because it hurts share-price value and inflates dollar assets on bank balance sheets.

"It's an acceleration of what we have seen...There are fears France's "AAA" is going to be lost and this is badly hurting the banks," says a London-based analyst.

"It's also because of the euro's fall."

