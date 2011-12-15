Shares in Hargreaves Lansdown shed 0.9 percent, the top FTSE 100 faller, with the index rallying 0.8 percent, as Citigroup downgrades its rating for the independent financial advisor to "neutral" from "buy" in a review of the UK Diversified Financials.

Citigroup makes the same downgrade on three mid cap firms -- fund manager Jupiter, private equity firm 3i Group, and interdealer broker Tullett Prebon.

Jupiter shares drop 2.3 percent, the third biggest FTSE 250 faller, with that index up 0.4 percent, while 3i sheds 1.1 percent, and Tullett loses 2.0 percent.

"We see these as worst positioned for range bound/volatile markets and associated low/negative retail fund flow demand and most dependent on market levels to drive earnings momentum," Citigroup says in a note.

"We don't think these are bad businesses - just ones which we see most challenged by a difficult macro environment," the broker adds.

Citigroup says muted risk appetite, low liquidity, high volatility, political and fiscal uncertainty mean 2012 promises to be a tough investment environment, especially for a market sensitive, cyclical sector like Diversified Financials.

The broker says it focuses on hunting for stocks that are defensive, or, rather, less cyclical than peers, with strong or improving balance sheets, where long-term EPS growth is stronger than near-term, and where valuation metrics are attractive.

Citigroup says, based on those criteria, its top buys in the sector are fund managers Aberdeen Asset and Ashmore Group, spreadbetter IG Group, and interdealer broker ICAP

Outside its key picks, the broker also highlights F&C Asset Management as a "wild card" which could see significant share price accretion driven by a self-help restructuring story.

