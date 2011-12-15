Shares in Maurel & Prom jump 7 percent as the listing of its Maurel & Prom Nigeria unit bolsters speculation that the French oil exploration company could become a takeover target.

"There's the spin off of MP Nigeria, which adds somewhat to the speculative aspect of the share," a Paris-based trader says.

Shares in Maurel & Prom Nigeria rise to as high as 2.69 euros on the first day of trading, up from the indicative reference value of 2.08 euros a share.

Maurel & Prom Chairman and Chief Executive Jean-Francois Henin told Reuters earlier this month M&P Nigeria could spend $500 million to $600 million on acquisitions in Africa's top oil producing country.

