Shares in Old Mutual top the FTSE 100 leader board as news of the planned $3.2 billion sale of its Nordic business cheers investors and analysts who say the deal will help cut Old Mutual's debt and boost shareholder returns.

"Old Mutual has been struggling for years to dispose of its non-core assets, the sale of the Nordic business is a step in the right direction and the market likes that," says Nick Kunze, head of dealing at BJM Private Clients in Johannesburg.

Old Mutual is up 8.7 percent, outperforming a 0.4 percent rise by the FTSE 100. The company's Johannesburg-listed shares are up 8.1 percent.

