The FTSE Small Cap index is down 0.1 percent in early trade, bucking modest rallies by both the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indexes, up 0.3 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively, following sharp falls in the previous session.

Pursuit Dynamics more than halves in value, down 54 percent, as the technology developer reports a wider full-year loss and says it will raise about 9.4 million pounds through a 1-for-8 rights issue at 100 pence a share to fund the commercialisation of its technology portfolio.

The company, which also announced the resignation of Chief Executive Roel Pieper on Thursday, says the rights issue will give it the financial resources needed to become profitable and generate cash.

Before Thursday's drop, Pursuit Dynamics' shares had already lost nearly 60 percent of their value over the past year.

Oxford BioMedica drops 20 percent as the firm says patients taking a higher dose of its ProSavin drug to treat Parkinson's disease did not show a greater improvement than those taking a lower dose.

Singer Capital Markets analyst Shawn Manning says that while the data was encouraging, the news may be greeted with disappointment by investors in Oxford BioMedica.

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net