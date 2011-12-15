Shares in Morgan Crucible gain 2.5 percent, a big FTSE 250 riser, with the index down 0.2 percent, as Goldman Sachs upgrades its rating for the British advanced materials group to "buy" from neutral", one of a number of changes in a review of the European capital goods space, with its sector stance cut to "neutral" from "attractive".

"The traditional approach to investing in capital goods stocks is to segment companies between early and late cycle - an approach that has proven to be difficult to time and increasingly less rewarding. We propose taking a through-cycle approach to investing," says Goldman in a note.

The broker says it has introduced an investment framework for companies based on the ability to manage cash for returns and prospects for re-investing those returns to identify interesting investment opportunities.

Goldman says it has it has revised estimates to reflect its economists' latest macro forecasts and adjusted its price targets and ratings on the back of its new valuation framework.

Aside from upgrading Morgan Crucible, the broker also hikes its rating for Italy's Prysmian to "buy from "neutral."

Prysmian shares gain 0.4 percent in Milan.

However, Goldman downgrades its ratings for Britain's Cookson and Germany's Siemens both to "neutral" from "buy", and cuts French firm Legrand and Finland's Wartsila to "sell" from "neutral".

Shares in those four stocks are down 0.1 to 2.2 percent.

